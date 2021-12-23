Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,580,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $362.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.