Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

