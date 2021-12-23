Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

