Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 843,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,604,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.49. The company has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

