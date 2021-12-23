REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.14. REE Automotive shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 16,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

