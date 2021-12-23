Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 11.7% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 5,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

