Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

