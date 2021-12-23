Reviewing Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group 0.46% 1.05% 0.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allbirds and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Ever-Glory International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group $267.35 million 0.14 $3.28 million $0.09 27.11

Ever-Glory International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment consists of complete set of services of supply chain management and worldwide sale of apparel to domestic and international casual wear, sportswear, and outerwear brands and retailers in major markets. The Retail segment offers retail-channel sales to consumers through retail stores. The company was founded on October 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

