Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,056. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,311 shares of company stock worth $67,025,547 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

