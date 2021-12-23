Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.52.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.
Shares of RVLV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,056. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,311 shares of company stock worth $67,025,547 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
