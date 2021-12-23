Revomon Price Hits $0.62 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $15.45 million and $548,589.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.61 or 0.08075210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.70 or 0.99588513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

