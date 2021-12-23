RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

RFIL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 38,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,278. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 323.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of RF Industries worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

