Ricegrowers Limited (SGLLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on January 27th

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.
About Ricegrowers
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.