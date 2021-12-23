Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.20 million. Research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

