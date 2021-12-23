Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.49) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 4,872.50 ($64.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £78.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,671.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,288.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.72), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,537.22). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.