Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 376,458 shares.The stock last traded at $61.03 and had previously closed at $60.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

