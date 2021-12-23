Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 59,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,684,412 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $12.40.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rite Aid by 75.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 54.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

