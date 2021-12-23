Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.49)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $24.4-$24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.98 billion.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

