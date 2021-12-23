Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.49)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $24.4-$24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.98 billion.
NYSE RAD opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
