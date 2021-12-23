RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $381,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $568.24. 35,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.03. The firm has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

