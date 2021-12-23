RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $163.70. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $126.31 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

