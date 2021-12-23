RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $250.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average of $264.82. The stock has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

