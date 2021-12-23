RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

GILD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,726. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.