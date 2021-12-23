RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $199.17. 12,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,277. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.07. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.