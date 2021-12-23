Robert John Rotzinger Sells 50,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,750.

Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$50,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$753.00.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.67.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

