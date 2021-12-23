Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.32 or 0.08061079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,514.27 or 0.99731105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

