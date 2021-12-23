Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $533.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

