Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.45% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.86. 8,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $286.04.

