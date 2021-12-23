Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.