Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 38,047 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

