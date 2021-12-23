Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

