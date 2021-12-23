Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QCOM opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

