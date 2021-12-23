Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.