Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK worth $44,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $145.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

