Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,530 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $34,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.14. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.93 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.