RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

