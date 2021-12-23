Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 273.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Safe Bulkers worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

