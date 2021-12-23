Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

