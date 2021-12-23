salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

