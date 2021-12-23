salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

