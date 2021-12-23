SALT Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, SALT has traded up 8% against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $4,240.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

