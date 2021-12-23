Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.62. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 5,179 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFRGY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

