Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

