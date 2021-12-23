Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Up 9.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.56. 886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 515,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth about $45,180,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.