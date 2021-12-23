Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $180.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

