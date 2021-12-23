Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 304,639 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1,005.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,639 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.