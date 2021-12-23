Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.99. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.85. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $216.73.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

