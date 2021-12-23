Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 3,551 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.