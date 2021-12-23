Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of BX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,833. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

