Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New $337,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 40,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,586. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

