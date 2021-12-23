Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,263. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00.

