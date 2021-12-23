Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00.

Shares of DNMR opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

